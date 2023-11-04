WWE Superstars' ages: How old are Roman Reigns, Rhea Ripley & other Crown Jewel 2023 competitors?

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 airs live in a matter of hours. Being one of the most highly-anticipated premium live events this year, the show is expected to be memorable.

Roman Reigns, John Cena, Logan Paul, Rhea Ripley, Cody Rhodes, and Seth "Freakin" Rollins will feature in high-profile match-ups at the Riyadh PLE.

Here, we take an in-depth look at the card by focusing on the ages of all the competitors at WWE Crown Jewel 2023:

Sami Zayn- 39

JD McDonagh- 33

World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins- 37

Drew McIntyre- 38

Women's World Champion Rhea Ripley- 27

Nia Jax-39

Shayna Baszler- 43

Zoey Stark- 29

Raquel Rodriguez- 32

United States Champion Rey Mysterio- 48

Logan Paul- 28

Cody Rhodes- 38

Damian Priest- 41

WWE Women's Champion IYO SKY- 33

Bianca Belair- 34

John Cena- 46

Solo Sikoa- 30

LA Knight- 41

Unified WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns - 38

Mysterio, 48, and Cena, 46, are the oldest competitors announced for the show. Meanwhile, Logan Paul, 28, Zoey Stark, 29, and Solo Sikoa, 30, are the youngest athletes confirmed to wrestle at the Saudi PLE.

Roman Reigns may lose his Undisputed WWE Universal Championship at Crown Jewel

In the last three-and-a-half years, Roman Reigns has completely dominated the main event scene. Legends, icons, and modern greats have acknowledged The Tribal Chief.

However, Reigns has yet to face someone like LA Knight. The Megastar may be the fastest-rising star in SmackDown history. Knight has racked up many significant victories over the last few months, which included a Battle Royal win at SummerSlam 2023.

It is difficult to bet against The Head of The Table, but Triple H has a golden opportunity in his hands to create a new generational Superstar. "The Yeah Movement" is in full swing, with Knight topping merchandise sales.

He has proven himself as a needle-mover, and making him champion may prove to be a lucrative move. Moreover, The Tribal Chief's part-time status has also become a bone of contention amongst the fan base. Thus, it may not be in WWE's best interest to have a part-time champion for too long.

WWE Crown Jewel 2023 is worth watching. With so much in store for the show, fans ought to expect some amazing action with a few surprises.

