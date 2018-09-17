10 WWE Superstars and their Movie Character Equivalents

There has always been a lot of overlap between WWE and Hollywood.

But before Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson traded in the wrestling ring for the silver screen, the relationship was rather one-sided. Wrestling has adopted a lot from Hollywood. Hollywood? Not so much.

Al Pacino's Tony Montana in the classic, 'Scarface', begot the Razor Ramon character. Scott Hall himself recommended that Sting based his WCW vigilante character upon Brandon Lee's eponymous character in 'The Crow'. There are eerie similarities between Bray Wyatt's original cult-leader character and Robert De Niro's Max Cady in Martin Scorsese's 'Cape Fear'. Although not technically a Hollywood film, Steve Austin based his 'Stone Cold' persona upon information gleaned from a documentary on notorious contract killer, the 'Ice Man', Richard Kuklinski.

We're going to buck that trend. We believe that Hollywood could take a lot from wrestling. We believe that Hollywood could interchange certain characters for these WWE Superstars, and nobody would know the difference.

This article looks at the Hollywood movie character equivalents of WWE Superstars. These selections have been made by factoring in similarities between the personalities and motivation of WWE Superstars, and the Hollywood movie characters. Certain selections have been made by taking into account the Superstar's perceived suitability for the role.

Vince McMahon

Make them an offer they can't refuse

WWE Superstar: Vince McMahon

Movie Character: Michael Corleone

Movie(s): The Godfather Trilogy

The Reasoning: Like Michael Corleone, Vince McMahon aggressively expanded his father's business interests, going from a regional power to national powerhouse. Like Michael Corleone, Vince McMahon ruthlessly left his rivals on the wayside. Need anymore proof? Vince McMahon secretly funded Paul Heyman's ECW, and eventually brought Eric Bischoff in as General Manager of Monday Night Raw.

Keep your friends close, keep your enemies closer indeed.

