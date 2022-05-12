Which WWE Superstars are going to be at Sunday Stunner?

WWE is giving fans more shows and wrestling action due to popular demand. WWE will host the latest edition of Sunday Stunner on May 15, 2022, at the Berglund Center in Roanoke, VA.

WWE announced that tickets for the show would start at $15.00 and peak at $102.00 for the best seats in the house, with parking charges costing an additional $5.00. It'll begin at 7 p.m. and go on for the next three hours. For those unaware of the location, it's at 710 Williamson Road, VA 24016.

While Sunday Stunner is not SmackDown or RAW, it still promises to be fun. There are quite a few superstars advertised for the event. Many fan favorites will be there, making it a good night of entertainment.

Naturally, the question arises as to which superstars will be there. If you consider spending Sunday night at the Berglund Center and want to know the answer, look no further because we have it for you right here!

WWE has advertised many superstars for Sunday Stunner. These include the reigning Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Cody Rhodes, Seth 'Freakin' Rollins, Sasha Banks, Naomi, Liv Morgan, Rhea Ripley, Finn Balor, Theory, Natalya, and Shayna Baszler, to name a few.

The matches for WWE Sunday Stunner

The match card for WWE Sunday Stunner is a good one. Some high-profile matches are sure to draw huge reactions. There are also multiple championship matches scheduled, making the show one of the better ones.

Roman Reigns will take on Drew McIntyre with the former's championship on the line. It's a main event worthy of any pay-per-view and will be supported by other great matches, like Cody Rhodes vs. Seth Rollins.

The rest of the card sees a RAW Women’s Championship #1 Contenders Triple Threat Match between Liv Morgan, Becky Lynch, and Rhea Ripley. Finn Balor will take on Theory for the latter's United States Championship. At the same time, Sasha Banks & Naomi will lock horns with Natalya & Shayna Baszler for the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship.

WWE announced that the card is subject to change should any unforeseen circumstances arise. However, the coming Sunday looks good, and we can't wait!

Edited by Abhinav Singh