5 WWE Superstars who became influential behind the scenes

Be it in WWE or any other promotion, it is quite common for a wrestler to transition into a backstage role once their careers in front of the camera have begun to wind up.

Ezekiel Villarreal @Villarreal753 Vince McMahon & his Stooges trolls Steve Austin as he wants to know who is his mystery partner. #WWENetwork Vince McMahon & his Stooges trolls Steve Austin as he wants to know who is his mystery partner. #WWENetwork https://t.co/vm8rJqrCRr

In a company with as high a production value as WWE, there are plenty of opportunities for an ex-wrestler to find a new lease of life backstage. In fact, there have been a few performers who made a bigger splash behind the scenes than between the ropes.

In this list, we will look at 5 WWE wrestlers who found levels of success backstage that rivaled or even surpassed their in-ring careers.

#5. Triple H: Executive Vice President of Global Talent Strategy & Development of WWE and founder of NXT

Perhaps the most prominent example in recent memory, Triple H has always held a greater degree of backstage influence than most of his co-workers. Be it as a member of the Kliq or as Vince McMahon's son-in-law, The Game is as skilful behind the scenes as he was in front of the camera.

After years of being an influential in-ring figure, Triple H has decided to focus on molding a product for a new generation of wrestling fans. To say that his efforts have been met with universal acclaim is a gross understatement.

Personally responsible for the signings of top names like AJ Styles and Finn Balor as well as various home grown talent like Alexa Bliss, the Cerebral Assassin learned how to cultivate talent. This eventually earned him a top corporate job within the company.

The Cerebral Assassin also proved himself to be an expert booker. Turning NXT from a developmental system to one of the hottest products in wrestling, The Game had a winning formula. By mixing world-class signings from all around the world with performance center developed talent, he could bring out the best of both worlds.

Despite being one of the greatest wrestlers of all time, Triple H has been able to replicate his success behind the scenes since transitioning into a part time performer. Although health problems have put a stop to some of his plans, there is no doubt that upon his return he will get right back on his quest to achieve his ideal vision of WWE.

1 / 3 NEXT

Edited by Pratik Singh