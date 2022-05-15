×
WATCH: WWE Superstars who once hated each other

RK-Bro (L); The Miz and Maryse (R)
Piyush yadav
ANALYST
Modified May 15, 2022 09:26 AM IST
WWE Superstars are determined to tear up their opponents in the ring. In reality, however, most of the stars are good friends. That being said, there have been a few who once didn't hold a positive opinion of each other.

Click on the video above to check out the full list and subscribe to WrestleBinge by Sportskeeda for more such content.

For one reason or another, these superstars had a rift between them. Looking back at the legacy they created together as partners and rivals, it's astonishing to learn that there was a time when these stars hated each other in reality.

These WWE Superstars once hated each other

The ten names we have chosen for our video above are:

  • Batista and Melina
  • The Miz and Maryse
  • The IIconics
  • Randy Orton and Riddle
  • Chris Jericho and Triple H

Watch the video to learn why these stars had a rift between themselves and how it came to a stop.

Which of these pairs surprised you the most? Let us know in the comments section below.

Edited by Debottam Saha
