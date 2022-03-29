5 current WWE Superstars who could be the next big thing 

WWE has a wide range of exciting talent on its roster. Each superstar under their payroll has the potential to become a main event player and headline shows all over the world.

However, the wrestling business only has room at the top of the mountain for a few. So for all the hard work and dedication that goes into being a professional wrestler, only a select few become the next big thing in the business and reach the pinnacle of sports entertainment.

The last wrestler WWE labeled 'The Next Big Thing' was Brock Lesnar. His talent as a rookie was outlandish, and the company hedged their bets on him. Fast-forward to the present day, and he is indeed the biggest thing in the industry.

In that regard, here are five WWE Superstars who could be the next big thing in professional wrestling.

#5. On our list of WWE Superstars who have the potential to become the biggest stars in the business: Liv Morgan

Morgan has what it takes to become a key player at the top

Liv Morgan has become a fan-favorite in WWE recently. Her performances and dedication have caught the eye of both fans and management, with the latter pushing her into the world title picture as a reward.

Currently, Morgan is one of the most over babyfaces in the women's division. She has earned praise from fans and colleagues, including her most high-profile opponent in Becky Lynch.

Speaking with 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin, the current RAW Women's Champion hailed the youngster, saying she saw a main event player in her.

"She is somebody who works her a** off. We need that; we need women that are coming up that can hang in the main event picture. I have said this before, I can't do it by myself. We need people that are hungry and coming up and Liv is one of those people. I really think she is going to be up there, she is already up there but she can be way up there in the future."

#4. Austin Theory

Austin Theory has been extensively pushed on RAW recently. He has taken part in some high-profile matches and has one lined up for WrestleMania 38 against Pat McAfee.

Theory has the backing of WWE Chairman Vince McMahon on and off the screen. The boss seems very keen on the selfie-clicking superstar and has been positioning him in prominent feuds and matches.

The 24-year-old's career seems to be on the rise lately. Given his talent and charisma, he could very well be a top star in the future.

#3. Rhea Ripley

Ripley has caused ripples since her arrival

Rhea Ripley is one of the best female performers on the WWE roster today. Her time in NXT saw her capture the NXT Women's Championship and dominate the brand.

Ripley's booking on the main roster has been hit and miss, but the highs have been phenomenal. She won the RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania 37 and eliminated seven women at the 2021 Women's Royal Rumble match.

WWE is aware of the talent The Nightmare possesses. She has the potential to become a mainstay of the industry in the future, and the company would be wise to invest in her.

#2. Gable Steveson

Gable Steveson is set to translate his credentials into the WWE ring

WWE pulled off a coup when they signed Gable Steveson. He is a Summer Olympics Gold Medalist, the reigning Pan American Continental Champion and a three-time age-group World Champion, all at the age of just 21.

Steveson has had a career mirroring that of the original 'Next Big Thing'. Having started with the University of Minnesota like Brock Lesnar, he won the NCAA Championship. He continued to follow in the footsteps of his senior by entering the sports entertainment business.

Given how much success the current WWE Champion has had, one can hope the latest wrestling prospect will follow suit.

#1. Bianca Belair

Bianca Belair has been a revelation recently. She has taken to pro wrestling like a fish to water, and her rise to the main event scene has been nothing short of spectacular.

The EST of WWE has already won the SmackDown Women's Championship, the Royal Rumble match and an Elimination Chamber match. She has also main-evented WrestleMania, making her one of the brightest stars in wrestling.

Fellow wrestler Sasha Banks heaped praise on Belair, saying it was truly staggering how she managed to climb the ladder of success in the industry.

"That [Belair's rise] is crazy. To have our schedule and to still make gear and to be a wife and to be an athlete and to do so much, I’m like, ‘You are legit. Whatever the EST means to you, you are it’ and to have someone so talented to come in so fast and just kind of get it so well is very rare and to not have an independent background in wrestling, that is just so crazy to me. She’s just — that’s a natural talent."

A former WWE writer thinks Omos vs Bobby Lashley could spell disaster for the giant. Details here.

Edited by Prem Deshpande