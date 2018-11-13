WWE Universe pays tribute to the late Stan Lee

Gary Cassidy FOLLOW SENIOR ANALYST News 350 // 13 Nov 2018, 02:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Stan Lee has passed away aged 95

Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee - co-creator of Spider-Man and Iron Man, among others - passed away today at the age of 95. According to TMZ. Lee was reportedly rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he later died. The cause of death is not yet known.

Stanley Martin Lieber was born on 28th December, 1922, in Manhattan, New York and has made an incredible contribution to the world of comic books and, well, fiction in general. Lee boasts past careers as a comic-book writer, editor, film executive producer, and publisher - as well as a former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, publisher and chairman, becoming chairman emeritus and a member of the editorial board later in life.

Stan Lee's cameos were legendary

Of course, most people will know Lee from his incredible cameos across many of the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it just takes a quick glance at social media to realise just how much Stan Lee's contribution to the world meant to just about everyone - but the passing is one that the wrestling world seems to have felt, too.

WWE's most popular self-proclaimed "geek" Xavier Woods shared a heartfelt message paying tribute to Lee, expressing sadness, but also grattitude and happiness at having the chance to enjoy everything Stan Lee brought to the world.

Just heard about Stan Lee passing away. Sad to hear the news but extremely happy to have had the opportunity to enjoy his work. He brought smiles, entertainment, and hope to so many hearts and minds. His characters play a huge role in who I am today. Thank you for inspiring me. — Austin Creed aka Death Reheated (@XavierWoodsPhD) November 12, 2018

Former RAW General Manager and Hardcore Legend Mick Foley also shared a photo of himself with Stan Lee, and opened up about his hobby of reading comics - as well as naming Lee as a "wrestling fan", too.

RIP Stan Lee, part of my life since my 10 year monthly #Hulk subscription started in 1973. I loved talking to him at Comic Cons - Stan was a wrestling fan -

and will always look forward to my children shouting out his @Marvel movie cameos. pic.twitter.com/0KV26dCv8f — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) November 12, 2018

Matt Hardy also paid tribute to Lee's unique life.

Rest In Peace, Stan Lee. Thank you for providing so much creativity & entertainment through Marvel Comics for so many across the world, including me.



What an amazing life Stan Lee lived & led, inspiring & entertaining a countless amount of people. #EXCELSIOR — #WOKEN, yet #BROKEN, Matt Hardy (@MATTHARDYBRAND) November 12, 2018

WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Samoa Joe called Stan "The Man" in his tribute.

RIP Stan the man. #Excelsior — Samoa Joe (@SamoaJoe) November 12, 2018

Several other WWE Superstars and personalities paid tribute to the iconic comic book writer, too, showing just how far felt the loss of Lee is.

Thank you, Stan Lee for making this world super. #RIPStanLee — No Way Jose (@WWENoWayJose) November 12, 2018

Cedric Alexander, who has drawn inspiration from Marvel's Black Panther for his ring attire, also paid tribute.

And several other Superstars past and present also expressed their condolences.

RIP Stan Lee....you were MARVELous!!! pic.twitter.com/l6gjwWuwQR — Jerry Lawler (@JerryLawler) November 12, 2018

There's no doubt more tributes to the legend that is Stan Lee will continue to pour in, and our condolences are with his friends and family.

RIP, Stan Lee.