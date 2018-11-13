WWE Universe pays tribute to the late Stan Lee
Marvel Comics legend Stan Lee - co-creator of Spider-Man and Iron Man, among others - passed away today at the age of 95. According to TMZ. Lee was reportedly rushed to Cedars-Sinai Medical Center where he later died. The cause of death is not yet known.
Stanley Martin Lieber was born on 28th December, 1922, in Manhattan, New York and has made an incredible contribution to the world of comic books and, well, fiction in general. Lee boasts past careers as a comic-book writer, editor, film executive producer, and publisher - as well as a former editor-in-chief of Marvel Comics, publisher and chairman, becoming chairman emeritus and a member of the editorial board later in life.
Of course, most people will know Lee from his incredible cameos across many of the movies from the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and it just takes a quick glance at social media to realise just how much Stan Lee's contribution to the world meant to just about everyone - but the passing is one that the wrestling world seems to have felt, too.
WWE's most popular self-proclaimed "geek" Xavier Woods shared a heartfelt message paying tribute to Lee, expressing sadness, but also grattitude and happiness at having the chance to enjoy everything Stan Lee brought to the world.
Former RAW General Manager and Hardcore Legend Mick Foley also shared a photo of himself with Stan Lee, and opened up about his hobby of reading comics - as well as naming Lee as a "wrestling fan", too.
Matt Hardy also paid tribute to Lee's unique life.
WWE SmackDown Live Superstar Samoa Joe called Stan "The Man" in his tribute.
Several other WWE Superstars and personalities paid tribute to the iconic comic book writer, too, showing just how far felt the loss of Lee is.
Cedric Alexander, who has drawn inspiration from Marvel's Black Panther for his ring attire, also paid tribute.
And several other Superstars past and present also expressed their condolences.
There's no doubt more tributes to the legend that is Stan Lee will continue to pour in, and our condolences are with his friends and family.
RIP, Stan Lee.