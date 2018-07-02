WWE Superstars reflect on the 2018 FIFA World Cup

As one of the world's most popular sporting events, billions of people are expected to have watched FIFA's 2018 World Cup. As one of the leading influencers on all of social media, WWE is reported to have hundreds of millions of followers of its social media channels. In turn, it is not surprising that WWE and the World Cup have a lot of overlap in terms of their fanbases, in addition to a lot of their athletes being fans of one another's sports.

Over the last week, a lot of WWE employees have been vocal on Twitter about their World Cup viewing habits. Right now it is too early to tell which squads are heading to the finals of the 2018 World Cup, but from the looks of things, it seems like just following the Twitter accounts of former members of WWE's League Of Nations stable will give you insight into that.

Below is a compilation of select tweets from the last few days, as published to Twitter by WWE Superstars and extended family.

Sheamus, Rusev and Cesaro watched the World Cup together:

Related to that, Cesaro enjoyed watching the overtime portion of today's match between Spain and Russia:

Sheamus enjoyed the match between Argentina and France:

And even more from Sheamus about his tag team partner in The Bar:

And further insight from Cesaro related to the FIFA extravaganza:

Smackdown Live General Manager Paige offered predictions as to who is winning this edition of the World Cup:

WWE Superstars predict the 2018 World Cup WWE Pop Question Screencaptures-https://t.co/6MiicRwcpo pic.twitter.com/CvTrPkfYhB — UltimatePaige.Net (@UPaigeNet) June 22, 2018

WWE Magazine's U.K. account on Twitter, even Alexa Bliss is somehow related to the World Cup on Twitter:

Even @AlexaBliss_WWE, @WWESheamus and @WWECesaro have caught #WorldCup fever! Pick up WWE Kids Issue 137 to see what other Superstars have traded the ring for the pitch! pic.twitter.com/wzt5e621X1 — WWE Kids Magazine UK (@WWEKidsMagUK) June 26, 2018

WWE announcer Mike Rome is watching football's finest, having posted a series of tweets:

JBL is following the World Cup, per a tweet:

About to be LIVE on @Varneyco with my pals @AshWebsterFBN and @LizMacDonaldFOX we talk @WWE stock, trade wars, GDP and maybe some World Cup! @FoxBusiness — John Layfield (@JCLayfield) June 28, 2018

And finally, according to the WWE, today's big happening is Lana Day, more so than the World Cup: