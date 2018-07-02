Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

WWE Superstars reflect on the 2018 FIFA World Cup

Darren Paltrowitz
FEATURED WRITER
Feature
391   //    02 Jul 2018, 03:20 IST

2016 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals
Rusev and Lana attend the 2016 CMT Music Awards

As one of the world's most popular sporting events, billions of people are expected to have watched FIFA's 2018 World Cup. As one of the leading influencers on all of social media, WWE is reported to have hundreds of millions of followers of its social media channels. In turn, it is not surprising that WWE and the World Cup have a lot of overlap in terms of their fanbases, in addition to a lot of their athletes being fans of one another's sports.

Over the last week, a lot of WWE employees have been vocal on Twitter about their World Cup viewing habits. Right now it is too early to tell which squads are heading to the finals of the 2018 World Cup, but from the looks of things, it seems like just following the Twitter accounts of former members of WWE's League Of Nations stable will give you insight into that.

Below is a compilation of select tweets from the last few days, as published to Twitter by WWE Superstars and extended family.

Sheamus, Rusev and Cesaro watched the World Cup together:

Related to that, Cesaro enjoyed watching the overtime portion of today's match between Spain and Russia:

Sheamus enjoyed the match between Argentina and France:

And even more from Sheamus about his tag team partner in The Bar:

And further insight from Cesaro related to the FIFA extravaganza:

Smackdown Live General Manager Paige offered predictions as to who is winning this edition of the World Cup:

WWE Magazine's U.K. account on Twitter, even Alexa Bliss is somehow related to the World Cup on Twitter:

WWE announcer Mike Rome is watching football's finest, having posted a series of tweets:

JBL is following the World Cup, per a tweet:

And finally, according to the WWE, today's big happening is Lana Day, more so than the World Cup:

FIFA WC 2018 England Football Russia Football Cesaro Rusev
5 Superstars with the most losses in 2018 so far
RELATED STORY
5 World Cup teams who resemble Raw superstars
RELATED STORY
WWE News: SAnitY reflect on their chaotic main roster debut
RELATED STORY
4 Superstars who need to turn heel by the end of 2018
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who were supposed to be the face of the...
RELATED STORY
5 female WWE superstars that turned out to be complete busts
RELATED STORY
5 Missed opportunities from WWE Money in the Bank 2018
RELATED STORY
5 superstars that WWE should've drafted in the 2018...
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who were fired because of bad attitude
RELATED STORY
5 WWE Superstars who were good as both face and heel
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Contact Us Advertise with Us