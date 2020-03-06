WWE Superstars visit Crufts to help crown inaugural NXT UK Canine Champions [PHOTOS]

Trent Seven may just have recruited a new member to Moustache Mountain!

Ahead of NXT UK Coventry, WWE have already crowned two new champions - the first-ever NXT UK Canine Champions!

In the most wholesome news you'll see all day, WWE's Trent Seven and NXT UK Tag Team Champions Gallus visited Crufts as special-guest judges for the day to crown the inaugural NXT UK Canine Champions and, of course, meet some four-legged friends!

Gallus and Trent Seven meet the new WWE Dog-Tag Team Champions!

There's no word yet as to whether Wolfgang swapped his trademark howl for a "woof", nor whether the NXT UK Superstars sought any advice from The Big Dog or King Corbin, following their Loser Eats Dog Food Match, before judging the contest - but one thing is for sure, the new champions most definitely have good Pedigree!

Seven, Coffey and Wolfgang won't have much time to paws for thought as NXT UK rolls into Coventry this weekend. WWE have confirmed that, sadly, the new Dog Tag Team Champions won’t be at the tapings but, with Finn Balor and many others confirmed to appear, it's one not to be missed!

Remaining tickets are available here.

Meanwhile, UK residents can tune into Crufts coverage on Channel 4 at 7:30 pm tonight!