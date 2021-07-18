5 WWE Superstars past and present who would flourish in Money in the Bank

Over sixty WWE superstars have competed in Money in the Bank, with the majority of them excelling in the special match type. It takes an enormous amount of endurance and athleticism to be able to compete in such a match, especially with the high risk involved.

There are WWE superstars past and present who haven't competed in this match, but there are a number of them who would excel in this particular match.

That being said, let's take a look at five WWE superstars past and present who would flourish in Money in the Bank.

#5. Shane McMahon would flourish in Money in the Bank

Shane McMahon vs. Kevin Owens in a ladder match from Friday Night SmackDown

Shane McMahon, the man who loves to jump from high things, would 100% excel in a Money in the Bank ladder match. He has competed in ladder matches previously

He did so against Kevin Owens on Friday Night Smackdown, where his job was on the line. He also teamed with his father Vince McMahon in a ladder match against Stone Cold Steve Austin at King of the Ring in 1999.

Shane is known by the WWE Universe for taking high risks when it comes to his matches; jumping from the stage, jumping from the top of Hell in a Cell structure, and being belly to belly suplexed through a pane of glass. It goes without saying that Shane would risk it all to win Money in the Bank.

I'm sure we'd be holding our breath to see what Shane would be capable of in this kind of environment, with multiple superstars and an unlimited amount of ladders at his disposal.

#4. Lita would've been great in Money in the Bank

Lita

Former WWE Women's Champion Lita turned heads during the Attitude Era for her incredible athleticism and daredevil antics in the ring. She inspired a generation of superstars with her bravery and passion inside the squared circle.

Lita with the moonsault!



Crowd chanting "You've still got it!" #RoyalRumble pic.twitter.com/9K1XM0P3u2 — Wrestle Critic (@WrestleCritic) January 29, 2018

Despite never competing in a ladder match throughout her career, she has been involved with many thanks to her former allies Matt and Jeff Hardy.

The Hardy Boyz with Lita by their side became one of the most beloved tag teams in WWE in the late 90's, and made a name for themselves being ladder match specialists. Lita, we're sure, would have taken plenty of notes.

Of course, there is now an exclusive Women's Money in the Bank match every year, and Lita would be right at home competing in the annual contest.

1 / 2 NEXT

Edited by Daniel Wood