WWE Superstars who have beaten Brock Lesnar in a singles match

Without a doubt, Brock Lesnar is one of the most popular WWE Superstars and has the ability to sell out arenas single-handedly. In simple words, he is a box office. But, ever since he came back to the promotion in 2012, he has been a part-timer, who appears rarely.

But, he has taken his part-time status to a whole new level as he has made just six PPV appearances since winning the Universal Title by beating Goldberg at WrestleMania 32. His seventh PPV appearance as a Universal Champion will be against 'The Big Dog', Roman Reigns at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York at the 2018 SummerSlam PPV.

This will be the fourth match between these two men and Lesnar has come out on top on all three previous occasions. There is no shame in losing to Lesnar as the UFC pro ends up on the winning side on most of the occasions. This is very evident from the fact that just seven men have got the better of him in a singles match.

Many want Roman Reigns to beat the Beast Incarnate and join the seven other wrestlers in the elite list.

Let us take a look at the superstars who have beaten Brock Lesnar in a single match by pinning him or making him submit in WWE.

Note:

1. Seth Rollins' cashing in on Roman Reigns and Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 31 was not considered as it became a triple-threat when he cashed in his Money In The Bank contract during the match and he didn't pin or make Lesnar submit to win the match.

2. Only the instances when Lesnar was pinned or made to submit or passed out were considered irrespective of whether it was clean or not.

#7 Big Show (2002 Survivor Series)

Brock Lesner's first loss in WWE came at the hands of the World's largest athlete, The Big Show at the 2002 Survivor Series pay-per-view.

Lesnar went into the match with storyline rib injury and Big Show took advantage of it earlier in the match. But, Lesnar came back into the match and hit Big Show with an F-5 and covered him for the pin. Lesnar's manager Paul Heyman turned heel by pulling the referee out of the ring.

While Lesnar was busy chasing Heyman, Big Show hit Lesnar in the ribs with a steel chair, chokeslammed Lesnar onto it and pinned him to win the WWE Championship.

