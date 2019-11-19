WWE Survivor Series 2019: 5 Signs that Kevin Owens will betray Monday Night Raw and re-join NXT

Kevin Owens has a number of reasons to re-join NXT

Kevin Owens is a former NXT Champion and arguably had one of the best runs of his career under the leadership of Triple H when he was part of the developmental division. Owens put the main roster on notice when he was Champion and it's hard to argue that he has had an underwhelming few years on the bigger stage.

This week on Raw, Triple H turned his attention to Kevin Owens after his advances towards Seth Rollins looked to have failed and it appears that Owens was looking as though he wanted to accept the offer before he was attacked by The Undisputed Era.

The Game made some valid points about Owens' career on the main roster and there are several reasons why Owens could decide to take him up on the offer and head back to his old stomping ground in Florida.

#5 NXT could do with some big names to help ratings

NXT needs to boost their ratings

NXT has been the show that has been pushed forward over the past few months, ever since it was announced that AEW would be live on TNT on Wednesday nights. NXT debuted on the USA Network back in September but has been losing out recently to AEW since ratings have favored the newcomers.

Finn Balor has been able to make his name in NXT once again ever since he was defeated by The Fiend back at SummerSlam, but that hasn't done much for the company's ratings.

In recent weeks, Triple H has written ladder matches into the show in the hopes that they would give the ratings a boost, but something that fans would definitely tune into would be Kevin Owens' return if he was able to recreate the character that once dominated the show.

