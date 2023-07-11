WWE swerving fans with a rubber match at SummerSlam 2023? Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar leaves fans guessing

It finally seemed as if Cody Rhodes was about to "finish the story" when he confronted Seth "Freakin" Rollins on the post-Money in the Bank episode of RAW. However, a returning Brock Lesnar thwarted his plans. The American Nightmare, who had previously challenged The Beast, immediately took the fight to Lesnar, forcing him to retreat.

This week on RAW, Rhodes challenged The Conqueror to a rubber match at SummerSlam 2023. Lesnar is yet to accept his rival's proposal, but fans may be in for a treat with Cody Rhodes vs. Brock Lesnar III.

A rubber match doesn't necessarily have a hardcore stipulation. It is the decider of a long feud, with both rivals tied at one victory apiece. In the case of the Rhodes-Lesnar saga, The American Nightmare defeated The Conqueror at Backlash 2023 in Puerto Rico. A few weeks later, The Beast Incarnate returned the favor when he forced an injured Cody Rhodes to pass out at Night of Champions.

Hopefully, at SummerSlam, fans will witness a definitive conclusion to this saga where the winner ends the heated feud.

As for potential stipulations, WWE could take the traditional route and lock both men inside Hell in a Cell, where they will only be limited by their imagination. Considering the brewing animosity between Rhodes and Lesnar, The Devil's Playground would serve as a fitting setting for the climax of their rivalry.

A Last Man Standing Match would also be a suitable stipulation, but Brock Lesnar already had one last year against Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2022. Thus, Triple H may not be too keen on potentially having The Beast incapacitated twice in consecutive years for the ten-count.

Another option is a Street Fight named after the city of Detroit, the host of the upcoming premium live event. If WWE wants to get extra creative, they could pull a nice swerve by booking a Texas Bullrope bout, which hasn't been seen in a while.

After the rubber match with Brock Lesnar, Cody Rhodes might move on to Seth "Freakin" Rollins

Before a returning Brock Lesnar interrupted him last week, Cody Rhodes confronted World Heavyweight Champion Seth "Freakin" Rollins. Rhodes and Rollins had a remarkable trilogy of matches in 2022, where they took each other to their limits.

WWE fans want them to renew their feud, but both men are occupied. Rollins is dealing with The Judgment Day, while Rhodes has a significant obstacle in his path in Lesnar.

Once the dust has settled and both men have moved on from their current programs, WWE will likely renew Rhodes vs. Rollins, as teased last week.

