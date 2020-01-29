WWE tag team legend returning to the company?

WWE

We've seen some incredible tag-team wrestlers return to WWE over the last few years, with the Hardy Boyz making a stunning return at WrestleMania 33, and one half of Edge and Christian, the former, making his return at Royal Rumble 2020.

Now it seems that another tag-team legend might be returning to WWE as an announcement for WWE spin-off show 'The Bump' has revealed,

Backup #WWETheBump tables are on order... ya know, just in case.@bullyray5150 joins us in-studio this Wednesday! pic.twitter.com/0iLavZQkU7 — WWE’s The Bump (@WWETheBump) January 27, 2020

That's right one half of Team 3D, Bubba Ray Dudley, who has been known as Bully Ray for quite some time on the independent circuit and at Ring of Honor, is appearing in the studio chat show WWE The Bump.

It was believed that Bully Ray was still contracted to Ring of Honor, but it seems that Marty Scurll has made some immediate changes with online wrestling personality Rovert, who occasionally has insider scoops, suggesting that the new head booker of ROH acted to remove the former WWE tag-team champion.

He may be moved out of more than that too. https://t.co/3wk3zgeJys — rovert (@SoDuTw) January 19, 2020

If that is indeed the case and Ring of Honor has cut ties with Bully Ray and he's returning to WWE as Bubba Ray Dudley, then we are feasibly in a situation where all six men who took part in that infamous six man tag-team Tables, Ladders and Chairs match are back with WWE in some capacity.

Would you like to see Bubba Ray Dudley return to the ring? Leave your thoughts in the comments section below!