5 WWE Tag Teams who were once rivals 

WWE is notorious for not giving tag team wrestling enough importance. When they do, they don't even consider established tag teams to be on the same level as two singles stars randomly getting together.

That is a trope WWE loves to work with. Bringing together two superstars who can't stand each other for a common cause has been so overused it's almost standard fare. However, that is exactly what WWE has done in the past and continues to do so today.

History shows many tag teams that were formed like this. Some of them were very successful, while others failed to gather momentum. However, we remember the ones that became iconic with their exceptional chemistry and in-ring performances.

Here are five WWE tag teams that formed from fiery competitiveness between two superstars.

#5 On our list of WWE tag teams that started out as bitter rivals: The Rock 'n' Sock Connection

Rock and Mankind were peak entertainment together

The much-loved Rock 'n' Sock Connection is one of the most iconic tag teams of all time. However, what makes them more special is that they started out as bitter rivals before becoming teammates.

The Rock and Mankind feuded over the WWF Championship for almost a year. They fought tooth and nail for the biggest prize in sports entertainment before having a fitting conclusion to their rivalry.

When The Great One decided to challenge The Undertaker and Big Show for the WWE Tag Team Championships on his own. He struggled to live with the numbers disadvantage until his old rival came to his aid. They won the championship after their alliance and embarked on a great run afterwards.

#4 Warring siblings join forces

Kane and The Undertaker formed one hell of a team

When Kane was introduced as The Undertaker's long-lost brother, he knew he was in trouble. Their feud was the stuff of legend, with someone finally emerging to challenge The Phenom's dominance in that period.

The rivalry between the two saw them batter each other as neither held anything back. Their familiarity with each other meant that when they did team up, they were unstoppable. As The Brothers of Destruction, they destroyed anyone who dared to challenge them.

#3 The Bar sets the bar on RAW

One of the best WWE tag team origin stories happened in 2016 when Mick Foley announced a Best of Seven series between Sheamus and Cesaro. Two strong athletes who were overlooked on RAW were given the opportunity to prove themselves.

Having taken the first three matches, Sheamus went on to lose the next three. The final match ended in a draw, prompting Foley to give championship opportnuties to both men. However, they were for the RAW Tag Team Championships, something Cesaro and his new partner initially took exception to.

The two began their run as a tag team by hating each other's guts. However, they racked up wins and slowly began trusting each other. They ended up winning the tag titles by knocking off The New Day and proving they could co-exist as a team.

#2 Randy Orton joins The Wyatt Family

The Wyatts got the three most destructive letters in sports entertainment

Randy Orton joining Bray Wyatt's group was a shocking turn of events in WWE history. Having contested a bitter rivalry, Orton always found himself on the receiving end of Wyatt's mind games and tactics and coming up short.

The Viper then adhered to the age-old principle of 'if you can't beat them, join them'. He allied himself with The Wyatt Family and embarked on a reign of terror as the duo captured the SmackDown Tag Team Championship together.

#1 Hell Yes to the alliance

Team Hell No was one of the most beloved tag teams WWE has ever put forth. They also stand out as a shining example of how to book two rivals into a tag team.

Kane and Daniel Bryan's constant argument about being the solo tag team champion made for compelling television. They lashed out at each other so much that they were sent for some critically-acclaimed anger management lessons.

However, it all built up to a point where resentment gave way to respect and camaraderie. The moment they united as one, fans roared and an iconic team was formed.

How did Scott Hall repay a WWE Hall of Famer in a major way? Find out here.

Edited by Pratik Singh