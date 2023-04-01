The WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown was notable for several reasons. Rey Mysterio dug into his WCW career to reignite a former faction. As he was in his Hall of Fame suit backstage, he was soon joined by Legado Del Fantasma.

Santos Escobar said they were happy to run the Judgment Day off on RAW and would have his back against Dominik at WrestleMania 39. Rey then handed the members shirts that had the logo of the former WCW stable LWO on them.

Could the group make its debut at WrestleMania 39? The new incarnation of the LWO will likely be ringside for the match between the Mysterios. Santos Escobar has professed his respect for Rey many times, even exchanging masks with the legend.

Zelina Vega, Joaquin Wilde, and Cruz Del Toro are also influenced by the Lucha Legend. The formation of the LWO evens the odds in Rey's battle against his son and Judgment Day.

What could the LWO do if they debut at WrestleMania 39?

Judgment Day members Finn Balor and Rhea Ripley have their own singles matches for the Show of Shows. Dominik has a showdown with his father, but former United States Champion Damian Priest doesn't have a match.

Without a bout for Priest, he could easily interfere in the match between the warring family members. He's interjected himself into segments several times over the last few months, including on the go-home episode of RAW. Escobar and Legado Del Fantasma came to Rey's aid, sending Dominik and Damian from the ring.

Having the LWO debut at Rey's side this weekend would be a good way to push the group. They will get the luster of working alongside a legend like Rey Mysterio while the main-roster audience gets to know the group. They can help Rey out when the Judgment Day attempts to interfere.

Legado Del Fantasma initially debuted as a heel faction by attacking Hit Row. With the Bloodline, Karrion Kross, Gunther and Imperium, and the Viking Raiders, there was a greater need for a face faction. Hit Row turned heel, but Escobar, Wilde, Del Toro, and Vega have a fast-paced style that is better suited for face stars.

Fans will be on Rey's side against his son, and he's needed consistent allies to battle Judgment Day. With the formation of the LWO, the group should waste little time in making a big splash at WrestleMania 39.

