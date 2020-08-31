WWE teases tension between newly crowned champions, details of a backstage deal revealed

WWE Superstars Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax defeated Sasha Banks and Bayley at WWE Payback 2020 to win the Women's Tag Team Championships. Although they are new champions in the company, there's still a little bit of tension between both the Superstars as they are struggling to come together on the same page.

Following the match, WWE shared a video of Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax involved in backstage interviews and photoshoots. During the video, we can see Baszler and Jax evidently struggling in their bid to co-exist as champions. From subtle shots to shoving each other away from the camera, there's a lot that is going on with the new women's tag team champions of WWE.

In the video, Baszler is seen talking about how she is used to 'carrying the burden' of winning and defending the championships in WWE. Furthermore, she revealed the details of a deal with Nia Jax that is keeping both the Superstars together. Baszler revealed that she promised to get the titles for Jax and keep them safe as long as the latter doesn't cause any trouble for Baszler.

"Now, verything is normal. I am used to carrying all of this weight all over my shoulder."

"We made a deal. As long as she keeps her end of the deal, we are going to reign forever. I help her do this and she gets off my back."

Nia Jax immediately responded by saying that they have got a deal, and Baszler should trust her. And well, Baszler asked Jax to leave her alone.

What's next for Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler in WWE?

After becoming the new Women's Tag Team Champions, Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax are expected to defend their gold across all the three brands of WWE. They can feud with the likes of The IIconics and The Riott Squad on WWE RAW.

We won’t have any problems if proper respect is maintained! https://t.co/lPwIUO6IAh — Shayna Baszler (@QoSBaszler) August 31, 2020

We could also see them engage in another match with Sasha Banks and Bayley. However, they are both expected to be involved in a feud if their own so it wouldn't be a surprise if Baszler and Jax look elsewhere for their potential challengers.