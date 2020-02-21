WWE teasing potential dream match between top Superstar and Shawn Michaels

Shawn Michaels

There is no doubt that current WWE RAW Superstar AJ Styles is one of the best in-ring competitors of this generation. However, when The Phenomenal One returned from injury on the last episode of the Red brand, a certain comment made by Karl Anderson sparked a bit of controversy.

Anderson compared Styles with WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels, who is considered to be one of the all-time greats, by terming him as the new 'Mr. WrestleMania' which made the former two-time WWE Champion very happy.

The company's official Facebook page recently made a post in which they presented a question to the WWE Universe asking if Styles is truly the new 'Mr. WrestleMania.' They also tagged The Heartbreak Kid telling him that Styles is coming for his 'gig'.

What happened this week on RAW?

After getting injured at Royal Rumble during the Men's Royal Rumble match last month, Styles went on a hiatus and made an unexpected return on RAW this week along with his O.C. brethren, Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson.

After getting the word of appreciation from Anderson, Styles went on to claim that he is the best Superstar of any generation or era and would consider facing anybody at WrestleMania 36, whether it's The Undertaker, the whole of nWo or even Michaels.

It remains to be seen if a match indeed gets made between the two at The Showcase of the Immortals. After retiring from in-ring competition by losing to The Undertaker at WrestleMania XXVI, Michaels made an in-ring return by teaming up with Triple H to face The Deadman and Kane at the Crown Jewel PPV in 2018.