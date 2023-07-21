WWE to tell one of their most controversial stories ever? It involves Dominik Mysterio!

WWE has a massive opportunity at hand to tell a controversial story involving none other than Dominik Mysterio!

Dominik has consistently been one of the most entertaining acts on WWE TV for some time now. His career took a turn for the better after he joined The Judgment Day. Since then, Dominik has faced some of WWE's top names, including his father Rey Mysterio at WrestleMania 39.

David Benoit, son of Chris Benoit, was recently spotted at AEW Collision. At one point, CM Punk approached Benoit and hugged him to a loud pop from the fans in attendance. Benoit has stated on multiple occasions in the past that he is interested in making it big as a pro-wrestler. What if WWE decides to sign Benoit in the near future?

Dominik Mysterio is the current NXT North American Champion. He won the belt by defeating Wes Lee courtesy of Rhea Ripley's aid. If WWE somehow ends up signing Benoit to a deal, him targeting Dominik would immediately establish him as a babyface. A short-lived feud between these two young guns would help both of them.

Dominik Mysterio and David Benoit's father's were arch-rivals once

Be it WCW, or WWE during the Ruthless Aggression Era, Rey Mysterio and Chris Benoit collided on various occasions in the ring. The two men had incredible matches against each other back in the day. Dominik and David Benoit could reference the rich and storied history of their respective fathers' rivalry while feuding with each other.

Back in 2020, David Benoit spoke to Chris Van Vliet and had the following to say about a potential wrestling career:

"I have his middle name I can legally use it and they can’t come after me. Yeah [I would wrestle as Chris Benoit Jr] I think it would be cool.” [H/T Republic World]

Dominik is one of the hottest acts on WWE TV at the moment. Having a debuting David Benoit feud with him is bound to help the latter in catching the WWE Universe's attention.

What do you think? If David Benoit somehow manages to land a WWE contract in the future, would you like to see him take on Dominik Mysterio?