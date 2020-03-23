WWE Title Change: Riddick Moss drops 24\7 Championship

Moss was able to hold the Title for an impressive 40 days.

The new Champion continues to make history with the 24\7 Title.

Riddick Moss' reign as 24\7 Championship has come to an end

R-Truth has his baby back!

24\7 Champion Riddick Moss was doing his part Sunday to stay in shape during the ongoing health crisis. Moss was out for a jog in his neighborhood, practicing safe social distancing. He was even proudly displaying his Championship around his waist. That was until a car rolled up next to him with a WWE referee behind the wheel.

Moss was quick to realize what was going on, but the ref was able to provide a long enough distraction for R-Truth to pop out of the trunk of the car. He came up behind Moss and rolled him up for the three count!

The new 24\7 Champion quickly grabbed his beloved title, hopped in the car and drove off. Luckily a WWE camera crew was there to capture all the footage and posted it to Twitter:

Moss had held the 24\7 Champion for an impressive 40 days. That's the longest anyone has held the Title by a long shot. The next longest reign was Samir Singh back in October when he was able to keep it for 18 days.

Singh also lost the Title to Truth who continues to make 24\7 Championship history. Truth has now won the Championship for a record 36th time.

This is the first time we've seen a 24\7 Championship match since the March 9th addition of Monday Night RAW when Moss successfully defended the Title against Cedric Alexander. We had yet to see Moss on WWE programming since the COVID-19 outbreak forced the company to start hosting shows at the Performance Center in Orlando.

With a large portion of the WWE Universe on home quarantine, maybe this is just the first of many 24\7 Title changes to hit social media in the coming days. What we know for sure, is that the 24|7 Championship is back where it belongs and R-Truth is now on the run once again.