WWE TLC (15th December 2019): Start Time, Predictions, Location & more of TLC 2019

Can The Miz overcome Bray Wyatt?

It is the last Pay Per View of the year and WWE will look to close the year on a high as there are some interesting matches lined up for us at WWE TLC 2019. Currently, seven matches have been announced for the PPV and we have some feuds that have become way too personal.

We first focus on the battle between Universal Champion, Bray Wyatt and The Miz which did not seem like a match that we would get to see a few weeks ago. The A-Lister's long-time rival, Daniel Bryan, was all set to face The Fiend once again at the PPV but in a strange turn of events, he went missing after The Universal Champion dragged him to the depths of hell, while pulling out his hair.

While The Miz decided to get to the bottom of the mystery surrounding Bryan, he found himself at crossroads with Wyatt who dragged The A-Lister's family into the feud and even invaded his house this week.

We have all seen how powerful Wyatt is as The Fiend but how would he fare when he is in his human form? Will Daniel Bryan make an appearance as well?

The battle between Roman Reigns and King Corbin has been one of the major feuds on the Blue brand. A few weeks ago, Corbin humiliated The Big Dog by covering him in dog food. But on the last episode of SmackDown, Reigns decimated Corbin's lackeys and sent Dolph Ziggler crashing through the announcer's desk.

An unchained Big Dog is one of the most dangerous Superstars on the entire WWE roster and it appears as if King Corbin is going to get a first-hand experience of this on Sunday.

In what is another storyline that has gone a bit too far, Rusev and Bobby Lashley will look to end their feud once and for all. Lashley comes into the fight knowing he will have Lana in his corner and The Ravishing Russian could prove to be the difference-maker at the end of the night. But with the WWE Universe strongly behind him and Sunday being Rusev Day as well, expect The All Mighty to have his work cut out tonight.

WWE TLC location, date and start time

Venue: Target Center, Minneapolis, MN

Day and Date: Sunday, 15th December 2019

Start Time: 6 PM(Preshow) / 7 PM ET (US), 11 PM (Preshow) /12 AM (UK)

Where to watch WWE Survivor Series (US & UK)?

TLC can be watched live on WWE Network in the United States of America, while the show will air on WWE Network and Sky Sports Box Office in the UK.

How, when and where to watch WWE TLC (India)?

WWE TLC can be watched live on Sony Ten 1 and Ten 3 (Hindi) channels in India. The show will air from 5:30 AM on 25th November with the kickoff show starting at 4:30 AM.

