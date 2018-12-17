WWE TLC 2018: 10 major talking points from the PPV

TLC was a strong night for the women of WWE

WWE will be smiling from ear to ear in what was a pretty respectable PPV to end the year. The PPV was pretty good. it was not flawless but it surely had its bits and was entertaining as well. It wasn't the best PPV of the year, but it had a lot of bits that not many would have thought of.

Some surprises make sense while some have led to the emergence of completely new storylines. Let's go through the highlights of what happened at the last PPV of the year.

#1 Asuka is the new SmackDown Women's Champion

Asuka is the new Smackdown Women's Champion

Asuka has finally redeemed herself. After losing to Charlotte at WrestleMania that brought an end to her winning streak, Asuka had, in many ways gone down the path to obscurity where many a time she didn't even make an appearance on SmackDown.

But now she's back and how quickly has she climbed the ladder (literally). Although there are certain different storylines that have emerged from all this it takes nothing away from Asuka. She put on a great match and in no way was a lesser competitor than Becky Lynch or Charlotte Flair.

#2 The Smackdown Women's TLC match tears the house down

The ladies came, they fought and they conquered the Pay-per-view

You've got to respect the amount of work that the female wrestlers have put in to reach these heights that they can now headline a PPV, be the main event and put on the best spectacle of the show.

The chants of "This is awesome" are just further clarification, if any was needed, that the women have garnered the respect and are now on equal footing in the business and there's no way around it.

The match where all the three women put their bodies on the line and were visually exhausted and had nothing more to give shows how far women wrestling has come from its earlier days.

