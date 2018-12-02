WWE TLC 2018: 3 Reasons Asuka should win the SmackDown Women's Championship

Liam Hoofe FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 02 Dec 2018, 03:10 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Asuka deserves her big moment

This past week on SmackDown, Asuka won a battle royal to confirm her place in a triple threat TLC match against Charlotte Flair and Becky Lynch for the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC.

The decision to book Asuka in the match seemingly come out of nowhere, given the fact that she has been fairly anonymous on WWE television as of late, but it could turn out to be a very intelligent move on the part of the WWE.

Not only is Asuka one of the company's top performers, but she could easily carry the SmackDown Women's division as its top babyface, especially if Becky Lynch is headed to Raw to take on Ronda Rousey.

While the odds are stacked against her, The Empress of Tomorrow should walk away victorious at TLC and pick up her first ever main-roster title belt, and here are three reasons why.

3: Get the fans behind Becky Lynch

Becky Lynch is crazy over right now

Becky Lynch is the most over wrestler on the planet right now, and the WWE will have to tread carefully over the next few months to really capitalise on that and potentially make her the face of the company.

One way or another, WrestleMania needs to close with Becky Lynch holding a title belt above her head, and quite frankly, fans don't really care right now whether that is Raw or SmackDown's.

For that moment to really feel special though, Becky Lynch has to come into Mania with something to prove and having her go into the event as the defending champion is probably not the smartest move.

Instead, booking her to lose a match where she doesn't have to be pinned or submitted will only get the fans behind her more, and the fact that the Royal Rumble is next month means that she could somehow forfeit her rematch to enter the Rumble instead.

1 / 3 NEXT