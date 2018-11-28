×
WWE TLC 2018: 3 Reasons SmackDown women should main-event the show 

Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
211   //    28 Nov 2018, 17:08 IST

History is going to be made at TLC
History is going to be made at TLC

Last night on SmackDown Live, Asuka won a battle royal to earn herself a shot at Becky Lynch's SmackDown Women's Championship at the upcoming TLC event. She will be joined by Becky Lynch's long-time rival, Charlotte Flair, and the encounter will be the first-ever female TLC match.

The match is the sixth match to be announced for the event, and it is undeniably the most exciting. While the rest of the card has some interesting matches, the build for the show has, thus far, been fairly average.

While all hope is not lost, the WWE are struggling to keep fans invested right now. One solution to this problem would be to shift the emphasis on to the women's division, which is hotter than it has ever been.

This shift should start at TLC, where the aforementioned TLC match should be put in the main event slot. Let's take a look at three reasons why that is a good idea.

#3 Another chance to make history

All three women have played a pivotal role in making the women's division what it is today
All three women have played a pivotal role in making the women's division what it is today

If there has been one thing the WWE has loved doing over the last few years, it's making history.

Over the last 12 months, we have seen the first ever women's Royal Rumble match, the first ever women's Elimination Chamber bout, and the first ever all-female PPV event.

The match between Asuka, Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair at TLC will be another first for the women's division, the first ever female TLC match.

The TLC match has become a fan favourite over the years, with the match becoming one of the most thrilling and innovative stipulations the WWE has to offer.

Given the talents of the three women involved in the match, there is every chance that this match will steal the show at TLC, and taking into account the historical significance of the match, putting it in the main-event spot feels like a no-brainer.


Liam Hoofe
ANALYST
Full time traveller and teacher. Loves talking all things wrestling including NJPW, ROH and WWE. Also a contributor to, DailyDDT and Flickering Myth. You can contact me on Twitter- @liamhoofe
