WWE TLC 2018: 5 huge statistics you need to know surrounding the final pay-per-view of the year

There are some interesting stats heading into TLC

The final pay-per-view of the year is finally here and the atmosphere in San Jose, California will be anything bus festive when the WWE roster arrives on Sunday night. With 12 huge matches set to take place, it appears that the WWE Universe could be in for a whole host of brutality and controversy as the year comes to a close, WWE style.

There are a number of interesting statistics that the WWE Universe needs to know heading into the show so that they are fully prepared for any trivia that may take place as part of any pre-planned pay-per-view parties.

Even though TLC isn't considered to be a big enough pay-per-view for Brock Lesnar to appear on, there are still some huge statistics that every hardcore WWE fans should know heading into the show.

#5 Charlotte Flair could make history

Will Charlotte make history at TLC?

One of the biggest talking points heading into this weekend's show is the fact that the women will be given the chance to make history once again. Charlotte Flair has been slotted into this TLC match and it's known to many of The WWE Universe now that The Queen could become an eight-time Women's Champion with a victory.

Flair would wipe WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus out of the record books with a victory and take over a record that has been held by Stratus for more than 12 years. Flair has been on the main roster for just three years and she has already been able to capture the three different Championships seven times. Flair is also a former NXT Womens' Champion, which means that she is already an eight-time Champion, although her NXT reign isn't recognized on the main roster.

Will Flair be given an extra reason to celebrate on Sunday night?

