×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்
Advertisement

WWE TLC 2018: 5 huge statistics you need to know surrounding the final pay-per-view of the year

Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
290   //    13 Dec 2018, 23:19 IST

There are some interesting stats heading into TLC
There are some interesting stats heading into TLC

The final pay-per-view of the year is finally here and the atmosphere in San Jose, California will be anything bus festive when the WWE roster arrives on Sunday night. With 12 huge matches set to take place, it appears that the WWE Universe could be in for a whole host of brutality and controversy as the year comes to a close, WWE style.

There are a number of interesting statistics that the WWE Universe needs to know heading into the show so that they are fully prepared for any trivia that may take place as part of any pre-planned pay-per-view parties.

Even though TLC isn't considered to be a big enough pay-per-view for Brock Lesnar to appear on, there are still some huge statistics that every hardcore WWE fans should know heading into the show.

#5 Charlotte Flair could make history

Will Charlotte make history at TLC?
Will Charlotte make history at TLC?

One of the biggest talking points heading into this weekend's show is the fact that the women will be given the chance to make history once again. Charlotte Flair has been slotted into this TLC match and it's known to many of The WWE Universe now that The Queen could become an eight-time Women's Champion with a victory.

Flair would wipe WWE Hall of Famer Trish Stratus out of the record books with a victory and take over a record that has been held by Stratus for more than 12 years. Flair has been on the main roster for just three years and she has already been able to capture the three different Championships seven times. Flair is also a former NXT Womens' Champion, which means that she is already an eight-time Champion, although her NXT reign isn't recognized on the main roster.

Will Flair be given an extra reason to celebrate on Sunday night?


1 / 5 NEXT
Advertisement
Topics you might be interested in:
WWE TLC 2018 Dean Ambrose Becky Lynch
Phillipa Marie
ANALYST
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Rumors you need to know
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Superstars Who Need To Win
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: 5 bold predictions for the event
RELATED STORY
5 TLC Rumors The WWE Universe Needs To Know About
RELATED STORY
4 reasons why TLC could be one of the best WWE...
RELATED STORY
3 interesting feuds which could happen in WWE after TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE TLC 2018: Predicting the results of all the matches...
RELATED STORY
TLC 2018: 5 Potential finishes for Triple Threat match...
RELATED STORY
Early Predictions for WWE TLC 2018
RELATED STORY
WWE News: Becky Lynch talks about dangers of TLC match...
RELATED STORY
Advertisement
Fetching more content...
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Contact Us Advertise with Us