WWE TLC 2018: 5 Superstars who can interfere in matches

Will we see one of these two men make their presence felt at TLC 2018?

WWE TLC is now less than a week away, and the excitement for the final pay-per-view event of the year is on the rise.

The card has some really good matches which have been built up fairly well on the episodes of Raw and SmackDown since a few weeks before the event. We will witness at least 5 championships being defended at the event which could make the event a treat to watch if the matches work out well.

The Bar will defend their SmackDown Tag Team Championship, Becky Lynch will put her title on the line against Asuka and Charlotte, while Daniel Bryan will defend the WWE Championship against former champion AJ Styles for SmackDown.

Raw will see a heated Intercontinental Championship battle between former ‘brothers’ and teammates Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose, while the UFC recruit Ronda Rousey will defend her RAW Women’s Championship against WWE Evolution Battle Royal winner Nia Jax.

Just like any other event, we can expect an interference or two from the outside by superstars not involved in the matchup to give an unfair advantage to one of the wrestlers in the ring. We’ve seen it happen many times before, and TLC could prove to be another event where a couple of matches are marred by interferences and controversies.

Therefore, we have made a list of 5 superstars who could cause interferences in some way or the other during a matchup and change the momentum of a match. Take a look at the list of 5 below, and keep in mind that there is only a chance of only one or two of the following taking place.

#5 The Riott Squad

Liv Morgan and Sarah helped Ruby lay waste to Natalya

On the December 3 episode of Raw, the opening segment saw Nia Jax and Tamina ready in the ring to take on Ronda Rousey and Natalya. As the match was about to get underway The Riott Squad (Ruby Riott, Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan) came out and distracted Ronda Rousey and Natalya which caused Nia Jax and Tamina to attack Rousey and Natalya.

Ruby Riott and Natalya thus got a chance to build on their rivalry which began a few weeks ago, and The Riott Squad then proceeded to drive Natalya through a table outside of the ring, seemingly injuring her in the process.

On December 6, a tables match between Natalya and Ruby Riott was announced for TLC. This will be a chance for Ruby Riott to further showcase her single’s competition skills, hopefully.

However, there is a high chance of The Riott Squad running interference in the match-up as they have usually done before. Natalya has taken on both Liv Morgan and Sarah Logan in single’s competition individually in Live Events last week.

In case The Riott Squad do get involved in the match, do expect Bayley and Sasha Banks to make into the ring too to help their friend out.

