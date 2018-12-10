×
WWE TLC 2018: 5 Rumors you need to know

Pratyay Ghosh
FEATURED WRITER
Top 5 / Top 10
886   //    10 Dec 2018, 19:06 IST

A look at the latest rumours ahead of WWE TLC 2018
A look at the latest rumours ahead of WWE TLC 2018

We're just hours away from the go-home episode of RAW ahead of WWE TLC which takes place next Sunday. The card for WWE TLC is shaping up very nicely so far with a number of titles on the line.

The biggest matches heading into WWE TLC are Becky Lynch defending her title against Charlotte Flair and Asuka, the RAW Women's title match between Ronda Rousey and Nia Jax, and the battle for the WWE Intercontinental Championship between Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose,

We take a look at some of the latest WWE TLC rumours ahead of the go-home episodes of RAW and SmackDown Live.

#5 Becky Lynch loses her title

Will Becky leave TLC still SmackDown Champion?
Will Becky leave TLC still SmackDown Champion?

Becky Lynch will defend the SmackDown Women's Championship against Asuka and Charlotte Flair. Asuka won a battle royale on SmackDown to qualify for this match while Charlotte was handpicked by SmackDown General Manager Paige.

According to rumours, with Charlotte and Becky in line to face Ronda Rousey at the Royal Rumble and WrestleMania respectively, Asuka could be leaving TLC with the SmackDown Women's Championship in order to free up her opponents for future battles against the RAW Women's Champion.

#4 Tamina gets involved

Will Tamina get involved in Ronda Rousey's match at WWE TLC?
Will Tamina get involved in Ronda Rousey's match at WWE TLC?

Ronda Rousey will defend the RAW Women's Championship against Nia Jax at WWE TLC. Jax won the opportunity to challenge Rousey by winning a 20-woman battle royale at WWE Evolution.

Jax has settled into her new heel character well, teaming up with Tamina as the two powerhouse heels of the RAW Women's division.

Tamina will now accompany Nia Jax to ringside at WWE TLC and there's almost no doubt that she will try and get involved. The question is whether Rousey can overcome it to retain her title.

