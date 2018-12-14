WWE TLC 2018: 5 Shocking returns that could take place

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 4.88K // 14 Dec 2018, 21:52 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

There are a number of superstars who could make shocking returns at TLC

TLC: Tables, Ladders, and Chairs takes place this weekend and since it's the final pay-per-view of the year, this is the last chance that many stars have to make their return before they are added to the long list of shocks at The Royal Rumble.

There are a number of options WWE has when it comes to returns on the night, especially since there are a few issues with Finn Balor and Braun Strowman which mean that their matches may not even take place.

WWE's injury list had gotten much longer over the past few months as many stars bow out to spend the festive period on the sidelines, but it appears that some of these stars could be looking at a return from injury at TLC this year in order to boost the ratings heading into the holidays.

#5 Kurt Angle

Will Kurt Angle be given his old job back as General Manager?

Baron Corbin is fighting for Kurt Angle's job this weekend when he takes on Braun Strowman in a TLC match, a match that allows interference as part of the rules. Angle was sent on vacation a few months ago and has since returned to Raw as an active superstar but hasn't been seen on WWE TV in over a month.

Reports now suggest that Angle will be part of Monday Night Raw in Sacremento next week, which means that it's likely that The WWE Hall of Famer could help Strowman balance the odds against Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Corbin on Sunday night, which would then see Corbin dropped as Raw's authority figure.

Angle is an active performer and was last seen on Monday Night Raw in the United Kingdom when he tapped out to Drew McIntyre, but he has his own issues with Baron Corbin and having the chance to cost him his job as General Manager would be a fantastic means of revenge for Angle.

1 / 5 NEXT

Advertisement