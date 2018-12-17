×
WWE TLC 2018: Ronda Rousey vs Nia Jax, RAW Women's Championship Match, TLC winners, video highlights, and analysis

Anirban Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
News
113   //    17 Dec 2018, 07:55 IST

Ronda Rousey faced Nia Jax defending her RAW Women's Championship
Ronda Rousey faced Nia Jax defending her RAW Women's Championship

WWE RAW Women's Champion, Ronda Rousey, had an incredible 2018 in the WWE. She made her debut at WWE Royal Rumble and then competed at her first-ever WrestleMania. Since then she has gone on to win the WWE RAW Women's Championship and has been the Champion for the latter half of the year.

On the other hand, Nia Jax's 2018 has not been any less amazing. She won the Raw Women's Championship at WrestleMania, and although she has lost the Championship since then, she has found new momentum. Heading into this match against Ronda Rousey at WWE TLC 2018, Jax looked ready to become the Champion once more. Could Ronda Rousey continue her dominance, or would Nia Jax show that she was the most dominant superstar in the Women's Division? 

Ronda Rousey played around with Nia Jax, in the beginning, jumping around. When Jax went for a punch, Rousey grabbed her fist and went for an Armbar.

However, Jax was more than prepared and actually hit Rousey with a Powerbomb to break the hold. Jax sent Rousey into the post and then used her weight to run into Rousey pinning her arm against the post.

Ronda Rousey locked in the Guillotine Choke. Jax tried to suplex her, but Rousey flipped it into a Rear Naked Choke instead, followed by the Armbar. Fortunately for Jax, she was able to grab the rope, and once outside, threw Rousey into the barrier.

The two got into the ring, only for Rousey to send Nia Jax to the outside, and then followed her outside with a Crossbody. Rousey hit Nia Jax with a knee inside the ring, and then a modified Superman Punch.

Rousey went for another Crossbody, but Jax was able to roll through and pick her up and hit the Samoan Drop. To Jax's shock, Rousey was able to kick out. Jax went for a second Samoan Drop, carrying Rousey onto the second rope, for a raised version of the move.

Rousey was able to counter with an incredible Sunset Flip Powerbomb, but Jax kicked out. Rousey went for the Armbar, but Tamina provided a distraction. Jax took advantage and went for the 'Face-Breaker' but she missed. Rousey took Jax down and went for the Armbar, and after an initial struggle was able to lock in a vicious Armbar. That was all that was needed, and Nia Jax tapped out.

Result: Ronda Rousey defeated Nia Jax via Submission (Armbar)

Anirban Banerjee
SENIOR ANALYST
In love with Wrestling, MMA, Football, and Sports of all types. My other hobbies? Curling up with a nice book when I am not too busy writing. Do you enjoy his articles? Just give a click on the Follow button to be notified when he publishes new ones!
