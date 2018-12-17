WWE TLC 2018: Star Rating for Every Match in the PPV

Asuka wins the Smackdown Women's Title after interference from Ronda Rousey

TLC is now over and so is the pay per view cycle of 2018. The show was long with an astounding total of twelve matches and for the most part, entertaining.

There were not as many surprises as we had expected, but some performers really shined on this last pre-road to WrestleMania pay-per-view.

There were several matches which were used to further a storyline instead of culminating them with non-standard finishes. Some of them played well, while others did not.

Here, we rate every match based on its quality using a star rating system devised by Jim Cornette and made immensely popular by the legendary wrestling journalist, Dave Meltzer. Without further adieu, let's have a look at the star rating for all the matches from TLC.

#1 Buddy Murphy defeated Cedric Alexander for the Cruiserweight Championship

Buddy Murphy performing a powerbomb on Cedric Alexander

Cedric Alexander and Buddy Murphy once again delivered to a certain extent albeit, being on the pre-show curtailed them in some ways. This was a very fast paced, high flying and intense match, something that the cruiserweights have come to be known for.

The match had a few remarkable spots, such as the Michinoku driver, a well-executed sit out powerbomb on Alexander and the Lumber Check which Murphy was able to survive by getting his foot on the rope. Another brilliant spot had Alexander perform a death valley driver on Murphy on the ring apron.

The finish was a pretty clichéd one with the heel driving the face into a turnbuckle and hitting his finisher for the win. This probably means that it will be someone else to take the belt off Murphy with the two most likely candidates being Mustafa Ali and Drew Gulak.

Rating: 2.75*

