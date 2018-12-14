×
WWE TLC 2018: Which Champion is most in danger of losing their title?

Ali Akber
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
252   //    14 Dec 2018, 17:56 IST

Who will walk out of TLC with their Champion title?
Who will walk out of TLC with their Champion title?

Tables, Ladders and Chairs 2018 is approaching and we will see some great rivalries unfold at the event this Sunday.

TLC will be the last pay-per-view of the year and will set the tone for one of WWE’s biggest pay-per-views, the Royal Rumble, which will take place early next year.

To make matters more exciting, six championship matches have been scheduled for the event which will see many of the best stars in WWE compete. Only the Universal Championship held by Brock Lesnar, and the United States Championship held by Shinsuke Nakamura will not be put on the line at the event along with the Raw Tag Team Championships won by Bobby Roode and Chad Gable this week.

There’s a lot of speculation going around about the title changes which can take place at the event. There are a few rumors circulating that as many as three championships may change hands at TLC.

Keeping that in mind, even WWE’s Twitter account has popped the question; who is most in danger of losing their title.


We have made a list of all the men and women who are putting their titles on the line and listing them in the order of the threat to their championship reigns. Number 6 is least likely to lose their title, while number 1 is most likely to fall victim to their challenger.

#6 Daniel Bryan – WWE Champion


AJ Styles had a long and great run as the WWE Champion. When Daniel Bryan beat him on an episode of SmackDown before Survivor Series, most of us were left shocked as the bout between Brock Lesnar and AJ Styles for Survivor Series was changed.

Since then Bryan has been playing a heel character and topping SmackDown as a heel along with Becky Lynch. All the current champions on SmackDown are heels, unsurprisingly.

Bryan won the championship after using dirty tactics, and that ensures that he will continue the same to protect his title reign. Much like Shinsuke Nakamura, it seems like he will resort to such tactics for some time to remain the WWE Champion.

With Styles already having two good title reigns, it seems unlikely that he will be winning the title once again so soon. Therefore, it seems almost certain that Bryan will retain his championship at TLC.

