WWE TLC 2018: 12 Things to expect from the PPV

Dwijesh Reddy
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
15 Dec 2018, 13:09 IST

Ronda Rousey is set to headline WWE TLC 2018
Ronda Rousey is set to headline WWE TLC 2018

The last PPV of what has been a great 2018, WWE TLC is set to be held on this Sunday at the SAP Centre in San Jose, California. With the PPV being a theme-based, there are several grueling matches and possible surprises in store for the WWE fans.

With ratings at an all-time low, WWE creative must come up with the goods to end the year on a high and commence towards the road to Wrestlemania successfully.

We take a look at each and every match that scheduled at TLC with possible outcomes and winners being elucidated. Here's what we can expect from the PPV:

#1 WWE MMC Finals (Jinder Mahal/Alicia Fox vs. R-Truth/Carmella)

At the beginning of the second season of WWE Mixed Match Challenge, no one would have punted on either of Mahal/Fox or R-Truth/Carmella to be competing in the final, let alone both of them. But then there's WWE creative who threw all the plans away.

With a number of injuries during the course of the MMC and the chance to enter their respective Royal Rumbles at number 30 along with a "paid vacation", both teams would be eyeing a win to enhance their prospects.

While Mahal and Fox, along with the Singh brothers have barely scrapped out of the Round Robin stage and so far in the playoffs, Truth and Carmella have been on fire! Their dance breaks have been killing it and have also lead to them being considered favourites for the match. Expect the Fabulous Truth to come up trumps in the final with of course the inclusion of a DANCE BREAK!

Prediction: R-Truth and Carmella

#2 Seth Rollins vs. Dean Ambrose (Ladder Match for the Intercontinental Championship)

Former Shield brothers, Seth Rollins and Dean Ambrose will go head to head after a span of nearly two years for the coveted Intercontinental Championship this Sunday. While the prospect of two of WWE's best competing in a ladder match is mouthwatering, the history between the two makes it even more interesting.

Since turning heel, Dean Ambrose has portrayed a very skeptical character and a title victory for the Lunatic Fringe could be the just the thing to propel him. Rollins has had a brilliant 2018 with exceptional matches with the likes of The Miz and Shinsuke Nakamura and we can expect the same level of intensity during the match from both Ambrose and Rollins.

Even though Rollins would be considered favorite, Ambrose winning the Intercontinental Championship would be more influential to the storyline and would eventually free up Seth Rollins to take over Roman Reigns' mantle of the face of WWE.

Prediction: Dean Ambrose

