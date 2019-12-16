WWE TLC 2019: 3 Important details you missed - Lana breaks kayfabe, Becky Lynch protects Kairi Sane

Phillipa Marie FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 16 Dec 2019, 22:00 IST SHARE

There were some interesting happenings at TLC last night

WWE's final pay-per-view of 2019 rolled into Minneapolis, Minnesota last night and definitely delivered when it came to being the bookend for WWE's major events of the past decade.

There could have been a number of interesting swerves that WWE implemented as part of the show, including an Usos return, a new Fiend, or even a title change, but the company didn't give in to the pressure of the WWE Universe and instead put on a fantastic show off their own back.

Given how stacked last night's show was, there were a number of things that the WWE Universe may have missed, so here are three things that needed to be seen last night to bring the WWE Universe back up to speed.

#3. Jerry Lawler is hit with Aleister Black's jacket

Buddy Murphy picked a fight with Jerry Lawler at TLC

The commentary desk is no longer a safe zone for the stars who narrate the action on WWE TV. Renee Young was accidentally kicked in the face when she returned to SmackDown on FOX a few weeks ago and last night it was Jerry Lawler's turn.

Buddy Murphy faced off against Aleister Black in one of the hotly anticipated matches of the night and the duo had a spot where Murphy picked up Black's new entrance jacket and was supposed to just throw it out of the ring.

Jerry Lawler was in his seat commentating when Murphy threw the jacket from the ring and it took Lawler out at ringside, so much so that Vic Joseph was forced to react to the fact that Murphy had launched a jacket straight at Lawler's face.

It seems that no one is safe in the ringside seats at a WWE live event, not even the stars who work for the company.

lol Buddy Murphy hit Lawler with Aleister Black's jacket#WWETLC pic.twitter.com/Io44qe4kYL — GIF Skull - Yikes and Ouch #WWETLC (@GIFSkull) December 16, 2019

1 / 3 NEXT