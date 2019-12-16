WWE TLC 2019: 3 Titles that will change hands at the PPV and 2 that won’t

WWE will look to end the year with a great show!

WWE is keen on ending this decade with a memorable final pay-per-view -- Tables, Ladders, and Chairs. So far, the match card has confirmed that three titles will be on the line. But it is still possible that new matches will be announced right ahead of the PPV.

The WWE Championship, the Universal Title, the United States Championship and the Intercontinental Title won’t be defended at TLC.

For now, we know that The Viking Raiders will defend their RAW Tag Team Championship in an open challenge. The New Day will defend their SmackDown Tag team Championship against the Revival. And last, but not least, The Kabuki Warriors will defend their Women’s Tag Team Championship against Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair.

In this article, we will discuss the possible fate of each of the titles that will be on the line tonight at TLC 2019.

#1 Will change: SmackDown Tag Team Championship

Now, who doesn't like a good Tag Team rivalry?

The Revival and The New Day have been engaged in a brutal rivalry for quite some time. The two teams dominate the Tag Team division on the Blue brand and have produced great matches during the course of their ongoing feud.

The New Day defeated The Revival for the tag team gold while the latter successfully battled against three teams to win a shot at the titles. It is quite possible for us to see Scott Dawson and Dash Wilder end this year with the titles wrapped around their waists. This will lead to yet another compelling title bout at Royal Rumble.

The New Day openly stated that their rivalry with The Usos brought out their best and they hope to replicate the same with their feud with The Revival. Hence, we could see the SmackDown Tag Team Championship change hands a lot of times between these two teams.

