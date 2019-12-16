WWE TLC 2019: 5 Potential Opponents For The Viking Raiders

Viking Raiders

Ever since The Viking Raiders joined RAW, they have been absolutely dominant. They were undefeated when they captured the RAW Tag Team Championships and suffered their only loss in a gauntlet match at Crown Jewel earlier in the year.

The Viking Raiders have spent the majority of their matches crushing any talent that gets in the ring with them, which makes them one of the most feared forces on RAW. With no rivalries or obvious contenders heading into the PPV, The Viking Raiders have issued an open challenge for any team to face them at TLC.

Right now, the RAW roster does not boast the deepest tag team division, but there are a few teams that could likely step up the plate and challenge for the titles. WWE may plan a surprise for TLC, or they could just go the more predictable route. So, let's take a look at all of our options!

#5 Curt Hawkins & Zack Ryder

Hawkins & Ryder

Hawkins and Ryder shocked the world at WrestleMania 35 when they picked up their first win as a reunited team and defeated The Revival for the RAW Tag Team Championships. Since that short reign, the wrestling figure collecting duo has not done much of note in the ring.

They did, at one point become No. 1 contenders for The Viking Raiders' RAW Tag Team Championships, but The AOP attacked them backstage before they had the opportunity to compete in that title match.

Perhaps, TLC will be where Hawkins and Ryder will try to right that wrong? If that is the case, I doubt the match will last very long. The Viking Raiders are on quite the roll, so anything more than a squash match against Curt Hawkins and Zack Ryder would be shocking.

