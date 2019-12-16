WWE TLC 2019: 6 Botches you missed as part of the show

There were some interesting botches at TLC

WWE presented their final pay-per-view of the year live from Minneapolis, Minnesota and it was a show that delivered on all levels. Despite the fact that there was a lot more blood in this pay-per-view than usual, the storyline continuation was worth it.

Zelina Vega and Andrade seemed to part ways, whilst her husband Aleister Black was able to pick up another impressive win despite his broken nose. Bray Wyatt stole the show as he took on The Miz as Fun House Bray Wyatt and picked up the win without the help of his alter-ego, which led to the return of Daniel Bryan.

Roman Reigns was also on the losing end of a huge win for King Corbin in his TLC match since The Revival came out and helped their new king rack up the victory over Reigns. Even though TLC was as stacked as ever, there was still a number of errors throughout.

#6 Ladders cause several issues

The New Day and The Revival had a few issues with ladders

The New Day defended their Tag Team Championships against The Revival in a Ladder Match that kicked off this year's TLC and it seemed as though the addition of the ladders caused several issues.

Kofi Kingston was the first one who had some problems when he wobbled on the ropes and botched a tornado DDT when trying to rotate in the air. What followed was a very awkward spot with Big E when he attempted to set up a ladder attached to two other ladders and Scott Dawson had to slowly get to his feet in order to give him the time he needed.

Big E was later part of a shocking spot when Scott Dawson tried to suplex him through the ladder that he had just set up, but he completely missed the ladder and fell to the floor whilst Scott Dawson took all of the impact on the ladder.

