WWE TLC 2020: 5 Interesting stats coming out of the show

The final WWE pay-per-view of 2020 is now in the rear-view mirror and it presented some of the best action of the year so far. TLC delivered the shocks and surprises that were expected given WWE's recent run of low ratings which included a Money in the Bank cash-in and the return of The Queen.

Charlotte Flair was not expected to make her return until the Women's Royal Rumble match in a month's time, but she returned as Asuka's partner at TLC and helped The Empress of Tomorrow to become a dual Champion.

The Miz cashed in his Money in the Bank contract in the opening match of the show and interestingly became a statistic that he won't want to brag about when he was unable to dethrone current WWE Champion Drew McIntyre.

It was a night full of statistics so here are just five of the best ones coming out of the show.

#5. The Miz becomes the fifth WWE star to lose his Money in the Bank cash-in

.@mikethemiz is now the only Superstar in @WWE history to have both a successful and an unsuccessful Money in the Bank contract cash-in. #WWETLC — WWE Stats & Info (@WWEStats) December 21, 2020

The Miz's cash-in came as such a surprise because it was a part of the opening match of the show and he turned an already tough match into a triple threat. The Miz had John Morrison in his corner until he was neutralized by Omos, which then left the star alone to battle the odds himself.

The Miz interestingly was unable to overcome such a threat and in the end, it was Drew McIntyre who walked out of TLC with the WWE Championship. This means that The Miz is the fifth star behind John Cena, Damien Sandow, Braun Strowman, and Baron Corbin to fail with his cash-in.

Miz has also made history as the first WWE Superstar to have both a successful and an unsuccessful cash-in.