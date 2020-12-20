Carmella recently debuted a new look and character on SmackDown and has since focused her attention on SmackDown Women's Champion Sasha Banks. After weeks of attacks on Banks, The Untouchable Star will challenge for the title this weekend at WWE TLC.

Despite both women being part of gimmick matches in the past, this weekend's Tables, Ladders, and Chairs event will not see the two women collide in any kind of match, instead, their match will retain all the usual rules.

Banks only recently won the SmackDown Women's Championship inside Hell in a Cell, so this weekend will be a huge test for The Boss. Here are just five potential outcomes for the SmackDown Women's Championship match at TLC.

#5 Carmella wins the SmackDown Women's Championship at TLC

𝓤 𝓝 𝓣 𝓞 𝓤 𝓒 𝓗 𝓐 𝓑 𝓛 𝓔 🍾 🥂#SmackDown @CarmellaWWE pic.twitter.com/h1QJYVt86w — WWE (@WWE) December 19, 2020

Carmella is a former two-time Money in the Bank winner and has already lifted the SmackDown Women's Championship in the past. Despite much of the build to this match centering around how much better The Boss is, Carmella has actually created a lot of history in WWE in her own right.

Carmella's new character seems to be a huge hit in WWE and it's not hard to imagine that at TLC this weekend, it could be the former Champion coming out on top.

Sasha Banks is perhaps her toughest opponent to date, but just four years ago Carmella battled Nikki Bella in a No-DQ match at TLC. Even though she didn't come out on top, she proved that she's definitely not a woman to be messed with.

Advertisement

This weekend, she could once again prove the same if she's able to dethrone Sasha Banks, who is currently considered to be one of the best female wrestlers in WWE.

It's bound to be an aggressive match following Carmella's brutal antics in the weeks prior.