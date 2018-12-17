WWE TLC 2018: Ranking all of the main card matches

TLC was the final PPV of 2018

A little less than one month after Raw decimated SmackDown at Survivor Series, the blue brand proved why they are the real dominant brand in the WWE, outshining their Monday night counterparts at the final WWE PPV of 2018.

The card saw most of the SmackDown matches deliver, whereas Raw was left looking pretty poor in comparison.

With Vince McMahon set to turn up to shake things up on Raw tonight, let's take a quick look over the matches from TLC and rank them from best to worst.

10: Braun Strowman vs Baron Corbin

This can't really be considered a match

The main event scene on Raw is a mess right now, and that was perfectly highlighted by this 'match'.

Of course, Strowman was injured, so it's a little unfair to criticise this as an actual match when in reality, it was a glorified segment.

Having the superstars exact revenge on Baron Corbin made sense in some respects, but equally, surely the likes of Drew McIntyre and Bobby Lashley would have wanted to defend their ally here?

Regardless, at least the age of Corbin has finally been laid to rest, and we can all move on with our lives.

