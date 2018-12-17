WWE TLC Results, December 16th 2018 TLC Winners, video highlights

The year ended with an incredible PPV.

The very last PPV of the year, TLC kicked off from the SAP Center at San Jose, California. The return of Braun Strowman was on the cards, as was the future of RAW's management if Corbin was set to become RAW GM.

The pre-show saw Elias beat Bobby Lashley in a ladders match while Buddy Murphy retained the Cruiserweight title against Cedric Alexander. Up first, was the finals of the Mixed Match Challenge between The Fabulous Truth and Mahalicia.

The Fabulous Truth (R-Truth & Carmella) vs Mahalicia (Jinder Mahal & Alicia Fox) - Winners get #30 spots in the Royal Rumble

R-Truth and Mahal started things off. Truth countered Jinder's early onslaught and rocked him early after nearly pinning him twice. Alicia Fox tagged in and said "Shanti". They went for the Fabulous Truth but the latter did a leg split and countered.

A short dance break and The Singh Brothers joined in on it but Truth threw them off. Carmella and Alicia Fox got back into it and Carmella got the better of her. She tagged Jinder back in. Alicia Fox tagged herself in and tried to use her sneaky tactics but Carmella managed to get the better of her and locked in the code of silence for the win.

Result: The Fabulous Truth def. Mahalicia to win the Mixed Match Challenge Season 2

R-Truth & Carmella are now the #30 entrants at the Royal Rumble. They also get an all-expense paid vacation

The Bar (c) vs The New Day vs The Usos - SmackDown Tag Team Title Match

Kofi Kingston and Sheamus started the action and Xavier Woods was soon tagged in. The action spilt outside but The Bar began to take control as Sheamus smashed Woods' head with a crossface and tagged Cesaro in.

Sheamus was tagged back in and was in complete control. The champions kept tagging in and out and The Usos were waiting to be tagged in. Kingston was tagged back in and finally started getting the better of Cesaro.

Jimmy Uso tagged himself in via Kofi Kingston, who kicked him down. Cesaro had Kofi Kingston in suplex position but Jimmy Uso splashed on them both. Cesaro broke it up and The Usos went on a superkick spree, kicking all four competitors.

Kofi escaped and Sheamus was tagged in. Kofi Kingston was clearly disoriented and almost got hit with a Brogue Kick but evaded and knocked Sheamus down. Xavier Woods hit a jumping elbow drop, but Jey Uso and Cesaro simultaneously broke up the pin. Jimmy Uso and Cesaro were cleared from the ring. Kofi Kingston jumped onto his competitors outside. It was just Xavier Woods and Sheamus as The Celtic Warrior landed The Brogue Kick for the pin.

Result: The Bar def. The New Day & The Usos to retain the SmackDown Tag titles

