WWE to host WrestleMania 37 at SoFi Stadium in California

WWE goes Hollywood for the first time since 2005!

WWE's most famous event, WrestleMania, will return to the state of California next year and will take place at SoFi Stadium, according to a report from The L.A. Times.

WrestleMania 37 will take place on March 28, 2021 and will mark the first time WWE has returned to Los Angeles to host the wrestling extravaganza since 2005.

The company confirmed the news in a press release revealing that they will host NXT Takeover, SmackDown on FOX, Axxess, Monday Night RAW and the 2021 WWE Hall of Fame Ceremony at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Official press release from @WWE regarding WrestleMania 37 - which will be held at the SoFi Stadium on March 28th, 2021. pic.twitter.com/gTHylJzcjL — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) February 10, 2020

WrestleMania 2 in 1986 was the first time WWE held the event in Los Angeles and featured WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan facing King Kong Bundy in a steel cage match for the WWE Championship.

As WrestleMania grew over the years, the event would return to California six times, with the last appearance in Los Angeles taking place at WrestleMania 21 where Triple H and the latest WWE Hall of Fame inductee Batista faced each other for the World Heavyweight Championship.

Roman Reigns headlined his first WrestleMania in 2015 when he faced Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship at WrestleMania 31 in Santa Clara, California. This was WWE's most recent return to California for the Showcase of the Immortals.

Advertisement

WWE will host a press conference at SoFi Stadium on Tuesday to talk about its return to the Los Angeles area and the plans for WrestleMania week.