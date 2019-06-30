WWE Tokyo Live Results (29th June 2019): Triple H Teams With Unlikely Superstar, Huge Six-Man Tag Team Main Event

Triple H

WWE returned for its final event in Tokyo on Saturday night following an event on Friday night which saw Triple H join The Club in tag team action.

Saturday night's event saw a main event of AJ Styles teaming up with Seth Rollins and Braun Strowman to defeat the team of Drew McIntyre, Baron Corbin and Bobby Lashley.

The rest of the results from tonight's big event at Sumo Hall in Tokyo are as follows.

Becky Lynch defeated Asuka and Alexa Bliss in a Triple Threat match to retain the WWE Raw Women's Title.

Following the bout, WWE plugged Asuka and Kairi Sane vs The IIconics in a non-title Women's Tag Team match for later in the evening.

Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson defeated the team of Zack Ryder and Curt Hawkins in a tag team match

Following the bout it was announced that The Club would get a WWE Raw Tag Team Title shot against The Revival, and the match took place next.

The Revival defeated Luke Gallows and Karl Anderson to retain the WWE Raw Tag Team Titles

The finish of the match came when Dash Wilder held down the leg of Karl Anderson, which the referee did not see, allowing Scott Dawson to score the pinfall victory.

Good back and forth action and a much longer match than the quick squash which took place between The Club and Ryder and Hawkins.

Triple H and Shinsuke Nakamura defeated Robert Roode and Samoa Joe

In what has to be one of the most unlikely duos in WWE history, The Game, Triple H, teamed up with Shinsuke Nakamura to face the team of Robert Roode and Samoa Joe.

The Game is fresh off his victory on Friday night during which he teamed up with AJ Styles, Karl Anderson and Luke Gallows to become an honorary Club member, and tonight The Cerebral Assassin teamed up with The King of Strong Style himself.

The finish of the match came when Nakamura hit Roode with the Kinshasa for the pinfall victory.

The Kabuki Warriors defeated The IIconics in a non-title tag team match

In non-title action, Kairi Sane and Asuka, known in WWE as The Kabuki Warriors, faced the WWE Women's Tag Team Champions, The IIconics. With the big win tonight, The Warriors earned a future Tag Team Title shot, although the date of the title mhas not been announced.

Ricochet (c) defeated Cesaro in a WWE United States Title Match

The bout was Ricochet's first in Japan as a WWE star, and was the first time the United States Champion has defended his newly won title in Japan.

AJ Styles, Braun Strowman and Seth Rollins defeated the team of Bobby Lashley, Drew McIntyre and Baron Corbin in a Six-Man Tag Team Match

The finish of the match, which concluded two nights of WWE action in Tokyo, Japan, saw Seth Rollins pin Baron Corbin after hitting The Curb Stomp.

