WWE Top Five Rumors of the week and analysis: 1 August 2017

Plans for Jinder Mahal, Superstar Shake-up, budget cuts and more.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 01 Aug 2017, 23:25 IST

Talent cuts coming soon?

A lot of interesting names popped up in the rumour mill this past week. The most notable one perhaps was that of Brock Lesnar. The Reigning WWE Universal Champion was all over the headlines with his title defence at SummerSlam and a potential super fight with Jon Jones being the major talking points.

Elsewhere, rumours suggested that the WWE might also be looking for some major changes on their roster. WWE’s plans for SummerSlam and Jinder Mahal’s WWE championship reign also featured on the rumour mill this past week. And on this list, we are going to take a look at these top rumours and analyse them one by one.

#5 Superstars to be released

WWE to make roster cuts?

The Rumour: The Wrestling Observer speculates that a round of roster cuts might happen soon. The rumour came up in the light of the recent budget cuts on WWE Network.

The Potential: WWE has a stacked roster at this point in time. They have plenty of wrestlers at their disposal and even if they release some, it won’t make too much of a difference. And to be frank, there are some superstars who are being wasted. So don’t be surprised if WWE decides to let them go as it would be a better option for both parties.

The Fallout: If WWE does indeed go for a roster cut, the first name would probably be Paige. She has been going through a lot of problems and WWE would be eager to let her go.