WWE Top five rumors of the week and analysis: June 12, 2017

WWE's plans for Undertaker, update on Sasha Banks, big return on the horizon and more.

Was Sasha brought into 205 Live to draw more attention to the show?

The fallout of Extreme Rules was the major plot device for this past week’s Monday Night Raw. WWE sowed seeds to build up Great Balls of Fire in the best way possible, whereas SmackDown had the go-home show for Money in the Bank.

While what WWE delivered this week through their programming was interesting, the fans had other topics to talk about on the internet. This ranged from the gimmick that is planned for Lana to the potential return of The Undertaker. Speculation about Kurt Angle and 205 Live also featured on the rumour mill this past week. As always, we will list down the most interesting rumours from the lot in this piece and analyse them one by one.

#5 Update on Lana’s gimmick

Lana to fill the void that Eva Marie left?

The Rumour: Cageside Seats reports that Lana could potentially fill in the role that used to be played by Eva Maire.

The Potential: WWE’s intentions to push Lana as a big name on the SmackDown roster are fairly evident. However, WWE is likely to give the Ravishing Russian an identity of her own rather than pushing her down Eva Marie road.

The Fallout: Lana is set to face Naomi at Money in the Bank. The SmackDown Women’s title match is bound to give the Russian an excellent platform to showcase her skills.