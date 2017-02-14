WWE Top Five Rumors of the week and analysis: February 13th, 2017

The secret behind Goldberg's promos, plans for Kassius Ohno, Future of Eva Marie and more.

Heyman could have a big hand

Elimination Chamber filled in all the headlines this weekend as far as wrestling fans were concerned. Another major step was made to WrestleMania thanks to the pay-per-view, and with all the title changes and booking decisions that were made, it proved to be a turning point for the SmackDown roster.

While SmackDown has shifted its focus to WrestleMania, Raw is still building up to Fastlane and a culmination of all these factors was there to be seen in the rumour mill. The plans that WWE had for its new NXT recruit, WrestleMania plans and more were discussed, and as always, we are going to take a look at them one by one.

#5 Plans for Kassius Ohno

Big plans ahead

After a hiatus from the company, Chris Hero made his return to NXT. Hero, who had wrestled in WWE as Kassius Ohno before being released, was thriving in the independent circuit when WWE decided to have him back. WWE resigning him despite him not being in the ‘perfect’ shape that WWE usually looks for, is a clear indication of the trust that they have in his technical ability.

According to a report from Cageside Seats, WWE even has big plans for him heading into WrestleMania. Ohno is expected to be in an NXT title match in the NXT special event, which is scheduled to take place in the WrestleMania weekend. Bobby Roode is the reigning champion and a title match between these two would be perfect on various levels.