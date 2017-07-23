WWE Top Five Rumors of the week and Analysis: 23 July 2017

Cris Cyborg rumor, Future of Brock Lesnar, Update on Rey Mysterio and more.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 23 Jul 2017, 12:56 IST

What's next for Cris Cyborg?

Although the past week was a rather eventful one for the WWE Universe, nothing grabbed the headlines like the revelation that Jason Jordan was Kurt Angle's illegitimate son. Meanwhile, SmackDown put all of its focus into promoting WWE Battleground, which will air on July 23, 2017.

Amidst all these developments, the rumour mill didn't sleep and threw up several interesting stories. With that being said, here are the top 5 rumours of the week.

#5 Update on the Jason Jordan storyline

Jason Jordan did not know about the storyline until the last moment

The Rumour: As per the Wrestling Observer, Jason Jordan came to know about the Kurt Angle storyline just a week prior to the official reveal. He was expecting an American Alpha push till then.

The Potential: The Rumour makes sense. WWE probably didn’t want to spoil such a huge angle. Thus, it’s not surprising that they wanted it to remain a secret till the last minute.

The Fallout: The storyline is a promising one. WWE has enough momentum to make it a success, and they probably won’t mess it up in the long run.