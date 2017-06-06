WWE top five rumors of the week and analysis: 5 June 2017

The possible return of a legend, secret behind Kurt Angle's mystery text, the fate of Samoa Joe and more.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 06 Jun 2017, 15:38 IST

Stephanie to return?

Leading up to Sunday night, the rumour mill was buzzing about Extreme Rules. And amidst the buzz, WWE delivered a solid show as well.

Samoa Joe being crowned the new number one contender for the Universal Championship was the major talking point that came out of the show. The fallout of this decision immediately became a talking point on the internet.

Meanwhile, Shane McMahon’s announcement of the Women’s Money in the Bank match was the highlight of SmackDown Live. All this and more featured on the internet this past week and we are going to take look at the most notable rumours from the lot and analyse them.

#5 Hardys could split up

Heading for a split?

The Rumour: According to Cageside Seats, WWE could split up the Hardys. Jeff and Matt had dropped the Raw Tag Team Title at Extreme Rules when they lost to Cesaro and Sheamus.

The Potential: WWE going ahead with such a split is likely. The way in which the Tag team title match at Extreme Rules ended suggests the same. WWE could have two established singles stars if they split up the Hardy Boys up. However, whether or not it is a good idea remains to be seen.

The Fallout: As mentioned earlier, splitting up the Hardys will give WWE two established singles stars. But unfortunately, there isn’t such a need. Raw already has some great singles performers on its roster and without the Broken gimmick, it would be hard for someone like Matt Hardy to stay relevant.