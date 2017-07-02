WWE top five rumors of the week and analysis: July 2, 2017

Bad news regarding Io Shirai, Steve Austin plans, the future of Tyson Kidd and more.

@Midcard_Smark by Renjith Ravindran Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jul 2017, 12:58 IST

Austin not featured in WWE’s plans?

The fallout of Money in the Bank and the matches scheduled for Great Balls of Fire drove the WWE programming this week. We also edged closer towards the return of John Cena, who is set to come back on the Independence Day episode of SmackDown Live.

While these factors steered the on-screen programming, the internet was abuzz with a string of other topics. WWE’s intentions to introduce a new title, the plans they have for Steve Austin and Samoa Joe’s future featured on the rumour mill. There were also talk about Io Shirai and Tyson Kidd, and in this list, we will be taking a look at all these major rumours.

#5 New title to be introduced

The Rumour: Cageside Seats notes that WWE could give a championship belt to the winner of Mae Young Classic. The rumour is based on the recent interview that Stephanie McMahon gave to AdWeek.

The Potential: WWE gave out championship belts to the winners of the UK tournament and Cruiserweight Classic, hence a title for Mae Young Classic is a possibility. The need for such a title, however, is debatable. WWE already has three championships for the women and one more would make it irrelevant.

The Fallout: Introducing one more championship for the women is likely to be a bad move. The winner of the tournament would be restricted to the championship and may prevent upward movement. Alternatively, WWE could give the winner a shot at any one of the three existing titles.