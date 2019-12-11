WWE trademarks old WCW and ECW PPV names

Karan Bedi FOLLOW ANALYST News 11 Dec 2019, 22:05 IST SHARE

Who's the boss now?

It looks like the war over trademarks on old PPV names has truly begun. After Cody Rhodes started to trademark old WCW PPV names such as Bash at The Beach, The Match Beyond and others, it looks like WWE is leaving nothing to chance. PW Insider is reporting that WWE have gone ahead and started trademarking old WCW and ECW names.

Here's a list of names that they have trademarked as of December 6th.

Fully Loaded

Living Dangerously

Heat Wave

Anarchy Rulz

World War 3

Chi-Town Rumble

Sin

Souled Out

New Blood Rising

Hog Wild

Capital Combat

Road Wild

Greed

Uncensored

Spring Stampede

The Day Of

Mayhem

Beach Blast

Massacre on 34th Street

Hardcore Heaven

Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat

The Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat trademark is interesting as that was the tag line that Brock Lesnar used to use. Perhaps WWE want to use that name for a PPV down the line. It all depends on what Vince McMahon has planned, as right now, he doesn't want to give any edge to the competition.

With AEW Dynamite using Bash at the Beach as a special event on January 15, 2020, there's no telling what other PPV names AEW could trademark down the line.

The #AEWDynamite scheduled for Wednesday, January 15th in Miami, Florida has gotten just a little bit bigger now as the event will be Officially Titled: BASH AT THE BEACH



Tickets go on sale THIS FRIDAY, November 22nd at Noon ET for AEW’s #BashAtTheBeach.https://t.co/UN1cNj1kQq pic.twitter.com/SWvFt3b61T — All Elite Wrestling (@AEWrestling) November 18, 2019