WWE trademarks old WCW and ECW PPV names
It looks like the war over trademarks on old PPV names has truly begun. After Cody Rhodes started to trademark old WCW PPV names such as Bash at The Beach, The Match Beyond and others, it looks like WWE is leaving nothing to chance. PW Insider is reporting that WWE have gone ahead and started trademarking old WCW and ECW names.
Here's a list of names that they have trademarked as of December 6th.
- Fully Loaded
- Living Dangerously
- Heat Wave
- Anarchy Rulz
- World War 3
- Chi-Town Rumble
- Sin
- Souled Out
- New Blood Rising
- Hog Wild
- Capital Combat
- Road Wild
- Greed
- Uncensored
- Spring Stampede
- The Day Of
- Mayhem
- Beach Blast
- Massacre on 34th Street
- Hardcore Heaven
- Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat
The Eat Sleep Conquer Repeat trademark is interesting as that was the tag line that Brock Lesnar used to use. Perhaps WWE want to use that name for a PPV down the line. It all depends on what Vince McMahon has planned, as right now, he doesn't want to give any edge to the competition.
With AEW Dynamite using Bash at the Beach as a special event on January 15, 2020, there's no telling what other PPV names AEW could trademark down the line.