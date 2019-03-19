WWE: Triple H and Batista feud to continue after Wrestlemania?

Batista has always been one of the most popular superstars in the WWE. While he is no more on the regular roster, it is evident that he might keep making appearances because he is in fact, a big crowd puller.

Triple H knows this quite well and their long history adds fuel to the face off that should be pretty well received at Wrestlemania. It has been quite a while since Batista has been in action in the ring and the build-up to Wrestlemania seems quite intense.

The Background

Batista returned on the February 25 episode of WWE RAW and attacked Ric Flair backstage, much to the shock of the WWE universe. He then proceeded to target Triple H by asking if he has his attention now.

Triple H responded the next week, by addressing Batista and saying that he does now. Batista would return and put forward his idea of ending his career by defeating Triple H one last time while also ending Triple H's career. Triple H accepted the challenge by making the match at Wrestlemania a No-Holds Barred match. This means Triple H gets to bring out his good old sledgehammer once more to be the 'cerebral assassin'.

While it seems that this would be the last match for Batista, it will most probably not be. The Undertaker too, claimed that he was supposed to face Triple H 'one last time' but we know what happened then.

Looking at the build that this storyline has received, it is quite likely that the WWE would give the win to Triple H. However, making Batista lose would be a bad decision owing to the kind of build he has received for a single storyline.

It is thus, an open ended storyline where things could go both way. In either case, there are possibilities for a rematch. Let us take the scenarios into consideration.

In case Triple H manages to win, Batista would not be so easy for him. He is just not the kind of character to go down so easily. Batista has never been defeated by Triple H and that adds more fuel to the fire on both sides.

While Batista would not accept being defeated by Triple H, Triple H would not like the idea of loosing out to Batista in their last match. Batista would do anything to remove the blemish from his career of a loss to Triple H. Triple H, on the other hand, would do anything to avenge his humiliation by challenging Batista again.

In either case, it seems that this feud is here to stay for a while and is not going to end with Wrestlemania.

